Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain and flooding continues tonight with light snow by morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps locally heavy rainfall in the area through the evening with the potential for more localized flooding. the low will drop to near 35 degrees.

Rain changes to snow across the region through tomorrow morning with a chance of light snow through the day. The high on Friday will be early in the morning at 42 degrees. The Tri-Cities could see a trace to less than an inch of snow while the higher elevations and parts of southwest Virginia could pick up one to maybe two inches of snow.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a chance of flurries. The low will be 26 degrees.

Look for a chance of rain and snow on Saturday with a high near 42 degrees.

We keep a chance of snow flurries early Sunday with afternoon sun. The high will warm to 53 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast Monday through Thursday of next week with high temperatures in the middle and upper 50’s.

Have a great night!