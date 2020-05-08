Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain and clouds early tonight with a Freeze Warning for Saturday morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds and rain tonight with slow clearing overnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Saturday morning. The low will be near 32 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with chilly temperatures on Saturday. The high will be 54 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s across the higher elevations.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a possible freeze and frost. The low will be near 28 to 30 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy for Mother’s Day. The high will be mild at 65 degrees. Look for a chance of rain after dark Sunday into the early morning hours of Monday.

Have a great weekend!