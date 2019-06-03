Storm Team 11 Forecast: Quiet and cool tonight with a pleasant day tomorrow

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Evening!

It was mild day across the Tri-Cities and tonight we will see overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A few high clouds will push into the area tonight.

Tomorrow is our last dry day for the next seven days! Tuesday’s high is 83 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

By Wednesday, we will begin a rather wet and unsettled pattern. There is a 60% rain chance on Wednesday with showers and storms likely. As of right now, a portion of our area is under a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Wednesday, with part of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky under a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather. A few strong to severe storms with damaging winds and hail will be possible. Stay with us as we track this potential severe weather!

Rain continues into the weekend as well with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great night!

