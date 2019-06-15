Storm Team 11 Forecast: Pleasant Saturday with seasonable highs!

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Morning!

Temperature readings this morning are a little on the cool side in the mid 50s for much of the area. There is a slight chance for a stray shower this morning, mainly near the Kentucky/Virginia border, otherwise today is going to be a dry and pleasant day. High temperatures will be seasonable in the low to mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Tonight’s low falls down to 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

There is a 30% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for Father’s Day. Tomorrow’s high is 85 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our rain chances increase beginning on Monday. There is a 60% chance for showers and storms Monday with a high of 85 degrees. A wet pattern will continue through the end of the week.

Have a great day!

Victoria Cavaliere

Meteorologist

News Channel 11

