Storm Team 11 Forecast: Passing clouds, windy and cold tonight with scattered snow flurries possible.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds with scattered snow flurries. It will be windy and cold with a low near 32 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with windy conditions. We can’t rule out a few snow flurries. The high will be near 43 degrees.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for your New Year’s Eve festivities Tuesday night. It will be cold with a low near 29 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds for New Year’s Day. The high will be chilly at 46 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Thursday with a high near 46 degrees.

Have a wonderful night!