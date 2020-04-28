Storm Team 11 Forecast: Passing clouds tonight with showers and thunderstorms tomorrow – some storms could be strong to severe

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a low near 49.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms during the afternoon and evening could be strong with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. High 74.

Cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 49 degrees. Rainfall from Wednesday through Thursday will average one to one an half inches.

Thursday will be cloudy and cooler with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 59 degrees.

We dry out and warm up Friday and Saturday.

Have a great night!