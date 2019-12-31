Storm Team 11 Forecast: Passing clouds overnight with cold temperatures

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds overnight with a slight chance for passing snow flurries. The low will be near 32 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies Tuesday with a slight chance of drizzle or snow flurries especially north of the Tri-Cities. The high will b near 43 degrees,

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for your New Year’s Eve Night. The low will be near 29 degrees.

New Year’s Day on Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 46 degrees.

Rain is on the way for Thursday. Rainfall could be locally heavy late in the day. The high will 46 degrees.

Have a good night.