Storm Team 11 Forecast: Passing clouds overnight into early Saturday morning with sunny skies and mild temperatures Saturday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds late tonight into early tomorrow morning with a low near 43 degrees.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 75 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 52 degrees.
Sunday will start partly cloudy with an increase in clouds through the afternoon. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon into the evening hours. It will be a warm day with a high near 80 degrees.
Have a great weekend!