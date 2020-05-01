Storm Team 11 Forecast: Passing clouds overnight into early Saturday morning with sunny skies and mild temperatures Saturday afternoon

(WJHL)- Tri-Cities Airport recorded it's rainiest April on record at 7.55 inches. That's more than 3 inches above average.

Here's how this April compared to some other unusually rainy Aprils.

Every month so far this year has been wetter than average at the Tri-Cities Airport. In fact, at this rate, we are having our wettest year on record so far in 2020 with a little more than 27 inches of rainfall. That is more than 13.5 inches wetter than average at this point in the year.