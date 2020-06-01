1  of  2
Washington County, Tenn. deputy fired over Facebook remark TDH: 23,554 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Passing clouds and mild overnight, warm temperatures Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds overnight with a low near 52 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of a mountain shower or stray thunderstorm. High 84.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 62 degrees,

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86.

Rain chances will increase Thursday through Friday with high temperatures in the middle 80’s.

Have a great night!

