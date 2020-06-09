Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers tonight – Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm early. Low 67.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds. High 88.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 80 degrees.

Have a great night!