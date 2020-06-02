Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy tonight with warm and humid conditions and a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 62 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for a few scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. High 86.

Look for an increase in cloud cover tomorrow night with a few scattered showers possible. Low 63.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86.

We keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the middle 80′.

Have a great night!