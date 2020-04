The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 40 degrees.

Look for a few clouds and a few scattered showers early Tuesday morning followed by afternoon sun. The high will be 72. The rain chance Tuesday morning is 20%>

Clouds increase across the region tomorrow night with a 20% chance of rain late. Low 49.

Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 70 degrees.

