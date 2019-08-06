Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or two possible

Monday, August 5, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies across the region overnight with a slight chance for a few showers and even a stray thunderstorm. The low will be near 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be warm at 87 degrees.

Clouds increase Tuesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 64 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong. The high will be 83 degrees.

Have a great night!