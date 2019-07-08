Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers

Monday, July 8, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast for tonight is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The low temperature will be 67 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Look for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with a high near 87 degrees.