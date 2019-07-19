Breaking News
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy, hot and humid Friday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Thursday, July 18, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance for a shower or an isolated thunderstorm. The low will be muggy at 71 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be close to 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The low will be near 70 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 92 degrees.

Rain chances increase Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves into the area. Look for cooler air to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

