Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of rain

Monday, August 5, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of an early evening shower. The low will be near 64 degrees,

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of afternoon or early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 87 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the area tomorrow night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 64 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe with a high near 83 degrees.

Have a great night!