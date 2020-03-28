Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm Saturday with storms possible early Sunday

Breaking News
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low near 58 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and very warm with a high near 83 degrees. The record high is 82 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back in the area Saturday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms well after midnight. The low will be 58 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible early Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. Skies clear through the early afternoon. The high will be near 72 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

