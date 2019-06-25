Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy and quiet tonight with a hot day on tap tomorrow!

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Evening!

We have seen mostly cloudy skies today across the Tri-Cities and tonight we will shed some of that cloud cover with an overnight low of 58 degrees. Patchy fog will be possible overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Wednesday’s high is 87 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

There is a 20% chance for a few scattered showers and storms on Thursday. We will stay hot and humid into the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our rain chance increases slightly for Friday and Saturday up to 30%. There is a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms on Sunday.

Have a great night!

Victoria Cavaliere

Meteorologist

News Channel 11