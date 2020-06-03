Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy and mild tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 64 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe with the potential for strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 85.

We keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday with dry and hot weather for Sunday.

Have a great night!