Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy and hot Wednesday with scattered storms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight. The low will be near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm. High 90.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 20% chance of rain mainly across the mountains. The low will be near 64 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers especially over the mountains. The high will be near 80 degrees.

