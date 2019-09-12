Storm Team 11 Forecast: One more very hot day followed by some thunderstorms

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday marks the 3rd day in a row of record heat at the Tri-Cities Airport. While it’ll be pretty much just as hot Friday, the record high of 94 degrees for the date will be more difficult to reach.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight. A stray shower possible through the early evening. Very mild. Low: 66



One more very hot day is on the way Friday! Sunshine will gradually give way to partly cloudy skies toward afternoon. Widely scattered storms are expected to pop up during the afternoon and evening. High: 91



More clouds Friday night and a few storms continue through at least midnight. There is a 30 percent chance of rain through so keep that in mind for high school football games. Low: 67



Our next weather maker finally looks to have enough moisture to provide us with our best chance of rain in a couple weeks. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are anticipated. Chance of rain: 50%. High: 87



The system won’t necessarily clear far enough to our south Sunday to dry us out completely so we’ll hold onto a chance of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.



Monday and Tuesday look very warm and mainly dry. Beyond that, our forecast depends on the track of a potential tropical system that could go anywhere from the Gulf Coast to the Carolina Coast. Stay tuned!