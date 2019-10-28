Storm Team 11 Forecast: Much cooler overnight followed by a sunny and warm Monday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Skies will turn mostly clear tonight as much cooler and drier air settles into the region. Temperatures are actually going to feel chilly. Patchy fog is possible late. Low: 45

Plenty of sunshine to start the work week. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees warmer than average Monday! High: 76. Highs in the mid to upper 60s in the higher elevations.

Quite cool with only a few clouds Monday night. Low: 48

Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday as we stay mild. High: 75

Daytime highs in the Tri-Cities will likely stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday as rain returns. It looks wet at times Wednesday with the possibility of heavier rain and a few thunderstorms on Halloween. Much colder air will move in Friday or possibly Thursday night.