Storm Team 11 Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies Sunday with scattered showers, Better rain chances Monday

Temperatures varied around the region Saturday with warmer, sunnier conditions in the Tri-Cities. Highs reached the lower 80s. Many mountain locations stayed in the 50s thanks to thick cloud cover!

Clouds increase for the rest of us tonight with a 20% chance of rain late. Low: 57



Not much sunshine expected Sunday with a warm and muggier day. Scattered showers are possible, especially the farther west you live. Chance of rain: 50%. High: 81. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s in the higher elevations.



Mostly cloudy with areas of rain Sunday night and possibly a thunderstorm. Low: 62



Overcast skies Monday. More importantly, it will be cool with rain likely. Much needed rainfall is expected. Many of us could pick up 0.5 to 1.5 inches, which will help somewhat with the drought conditions. Even though there is an 80 percent chance of rain, it won’t rain all day. High: 74



Cloud cover could stay with us for most of Tuesday as the moisture exits by the afternoon. Highs might be in the upper 60s in the Tri-Cities!

