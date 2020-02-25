Storm Team 11 Forecast: Morning showers give way to some afternoon sun Tuesday. Rain and snow back Wednesday into Thursday.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with rain overnight. Low 42.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for early Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds for the for the afternoon. High 64.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night. Low 42.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain changing to snow late in the afternoon into Wednesday evening. The high will be early at 53 degrees.

Light snow will be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday. Some of the higher elevations may pick up a quick one to two inches of snow. The low will be 28 with a high on Thursday near 39 degrees.

Have a great night.