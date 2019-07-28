Storm Team 11 Forecast: More sunshine and warm temperatures for today

Storm Team 11

Sunday, July 28, 2019

Good morning!



A very seasonable way to end our last weekend of July with near average temperatures. Most of us starting off the morning near 60 degrees. We will warm up into the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Upper elevations could see an isolated shower today.

Overnight mostly clear skies are expected with a low near 62 degrees.

To start your work week, more warm and sunny conditions will be in store with a high near 87 degrees. There is a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm for the afternoon.

Rain chances increase on Tuesday to 50% and stay relatively high throughout the work week as our next weather maker lingers around. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.

Have a great Sunday!