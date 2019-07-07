Storm Team 11 Forecast: More showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

Storm Team 11

Good morning!

More showers and thunderstorms expected today, mainly in the afternoon into the evening hours. Highs will be near 87 degrees.

Overnight, rain chances stick around with a 40% chance of seeing a shower or storm. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Another hot and humid one for the start of your work week. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s and a 40% of rain.

As this humid air mass moves out by Tuesday, rain chances will lower as a typical summer time pattern settles back in.