Storm Team 11 Forecast: More clouds than sun, scattered storms

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Sunday, July 14, 2019

Today highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms today, best chances once again for eastern Tennessee. Expect more clouds than sunshine today.

Overnight there is a 20% chance of an isolated shower with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be near 67 degrees.

Monday rain chances increase to 40% with partly cloudy skies. Highs near 87 degrees.



As the remnants of Barry move towards the north, our rain chances are set to increase beginning Wednesday. Cloud cover will also increase as the system passes by allowing for highs in the low to mid 80s.

