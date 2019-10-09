Storm Team 11 Forecast: Milder afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good morning!

It will be nice Wednesday with times of sun and clouds. Milder in the afternoon with a stray shower in the realm of possibility. A majority of us stay dry. High: 78. Highs will be in the 60s in the mountains.



A few clouds tonight with comfortable temperatures. Low: 52



Mostly sunny skies Thursday with a nice but dry Thursday. High: 78



Sunny to partly cloudy Friday. We could give 80 degrees a good run for its money during the afternoon in the Tri-Cities. It will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler in the higher elevations.



Our next rain chance is Saturday with the possibility of scattered showers as another cold front moves through. Highs could stay in the upper 60s and we could wake up to the low 40s Sunday morning.



Take care and enjoy the rest of the week!