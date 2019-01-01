Storm Team 11 Forecast: Mild & Cloudy New Year’s Day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Afternoon and Happy New Year!

We saw a few showers this morning but conditions are drying out across the Tri-Cities. You could still see a stray shower today with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will max out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities with the chance for a few rays of sunshine later this afternoon.

Tonight cloud cover lingers with an overnight low of 38 degrees. 

There is a 20% chance for showers late tomorrow afternoon with cloudy skies and a high of 53 degrees. Rain looks more likely tomorrow night, with a few downpours in spots. 

Model runs have continued to indicate a warmer trend for the middle to end of the week, which means less of a chance for a wintry mix to develop and more of a chance for rain. Thursday there is a 50% chance for showers and a 70% rain chance Friday. Friday we could see some downpours, so we will once again track the risk for flooding. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 50s. 

A very brief, isolated wintry mix could be possible late Friday into early Saturday morning over the higher terrain before we see plenty of sunshine for the weekend. 

Have a great day! 

Victoria Cavaliere

Meteorologist

News Channel 11

Office:  423-434-4540

Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com

https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss