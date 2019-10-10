Storm Team 11 Forecast: Mild and dry afternoons for the next couple days

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good morning!

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on this Thursday. It’ll be a very mild and dry day. High: 79. Some of the mountains, especially in North Carolina, could stay in the upper 60s.



Passing clouds tonight with patchy fog possible. Low: 53



Morning sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies as Friday progresses. It’ll be a warm afternoon with temperatures running almost 10 degrees above average. High: 80



Partly cloudy skies Friday night for high school football games. There could be a couple showers well after the games during the overnight hours. Low: 57



Mostly cloudy skies as we start the weekend with scattered showers around Saturday as cooler air arrives. High: 69

Saturday night/Sunday mornings looks chilly with lows in the lower to middle 40s!



Take care and have a wonderful day!