Storm Team 11 Forecast: Last hot and humid day for a while, big changes on the way

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Sunday, July 21, 2019

Good morning!

Today will be the last hot and humid day for a while. Highs will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. There is a 30% chance of showers and storms today.

Tonight rain chances stick around at 30% with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Monday rain chances pick up to an 80% chance. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s with increased cloud cover and rain. The rain will last through Monday night and will be clearing out early in the day on Tuesday. This will lead to cooler than average temperatures and drier conditions.

Enjoy your Sunday!

