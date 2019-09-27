Storm Team 11 Forecast: Isolated shower through this evening, Sporadic thunderstorms Saturday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

While there were scattered showers Thursday, the rain wasn’t heavy enough and didn't last long enough to be of any significance to our very dry ground. In fact, drought conditions are expected to continue to worsen for at least the next week to 10 days.

Showers are ending tonight in the mountains with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 59

Partly cloudy and warmer Friday with only a small 20% chance of rain. High: 88

There could be an isolated shower Friday evening. Otherwise, warmer and muggier. Low: 63

Very warm and more humid Saturday with periods of sun and clouds. Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast. We have a 40% chance of rain. High: 87

It looks hotter and mainly rain-free Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The record highs all three days are in jeopardy of being tied or broken at Tri-Cities Airport.