Storm Team 11 Forecast: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Monday, July 29, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Look for areas of patchy fog late. The low will be near 63 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 88 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great night!