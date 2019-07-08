Storm Team 11 Forecast: Humid tonight with scattered showers and storms Tuesday

Monday, July 8, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and humid conditions tonight. A stray shower is possible. Low 68.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Wednesday will be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. We have a 430% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

We have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.