Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot today with a few afternoon storms

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Saturday, July 13, 2019

Good morning!

We start off your Saturday with some areas of patchy fog. That will give way to mostly sunny skies. It will be another hot summer day with highs in the upper 80s into low 90s. There is a 30% chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

Tonight there is a 30% chance of rain with lows near 67 degrees, under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday, rain chances drop to 20%. Highs will be near 87 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Next week rain chances increase heading towards mid week as we watch Barry’s remnants move towards the northeast after making landfall today in Louisiana.

Have a great Saturday!