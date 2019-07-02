Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms Tuesday

Monday, July 1, 2019 –
The Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Partly cloudy and mild overnight with a low near 67 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees,
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm. The low will be near 67 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.
July 4th will be partly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance is 50%. The high will be 88 degrees.
Have a great Tuesday!