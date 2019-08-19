Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early this evening. The low will be near 65 degrees,

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be near 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 66 degrees,

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 90 degrees.

Have a great night!