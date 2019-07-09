Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered showers and storms early tonight and again on Wednesday

Wednesday, July 9, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of scattered showers and storms through the early evening. Look for patchy fog late. The low will be near 66 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 89 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

A cold front will bring cloudy skies to the area Thursday along with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be warm at 87 degrees.