Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and humid with a few storms possible

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Good morning!

Expect today to be very similar to yesterday with temperatures in the upper 80s and a slight chance of seeing an afternoon shower or storm. Upper elevations have the best chance of seeing some rain today, otherwise mostly sunny skies are expected!

Tonight rain chances increase to a 30% chance as our next system begins to approach the area. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday rain chances bump up to a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Overnight Wednesday lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

This system quickly moves out for the day on Thursday with just a slight chance of a shower or storm. The next system is already knocking on our doorstep for Friday with more scattered showers and storms expected.

Have a great Tuesday!