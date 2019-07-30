Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and Humid Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Monday, July 29, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast for the overnight is calling for partly cloudy skies and humid conditions with a slight chance of a stray shower. The low will be near 63 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the late morning through the afternoon and evening. The high will be near 88 to 90 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 84 degrees.

Have a great night!