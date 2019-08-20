LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 11

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and humid Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of a shower. The low will be 65 degrees,

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss