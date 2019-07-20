Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and humid today with few storms, change is on the way

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Saturday, July 20, 2019

Good morning!

Today will be another hot and humid day with highs near 90 degrees. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for much of southeast Kentucky as well as Dickenson and Buchanan counties. This means heat index values will be from 100-105 degrees for more than two hours. It is important everyone stays cool and hydrated today! There is a 40% chance of a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

Overnight we keep a 30% chance of rain with lows near 70 degrees.

Sunday rain chances increase to a 50% chance with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be near 69 degrees.

A cold front will help increase rain chances for the start of your next work week, but will lead to much cooler conditions. Highs will be in the upper 70s Tuesday and overnight lows in the 50s.

Have a great Saturday!