Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and humid Sunday with only a slight chance of rain Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

We reached another record high Saturday. Get used to it! It’s in our forecast for the next 5 days. You have to go to the mountains to cool off where highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Warm and muggy with passing clouds tonight. Low: 65

Hot and humid Sunday as the first weekend of Fall continues. Instead, it will feel more like summer. There is a 20% chance of rain mainly in North Carolina. High: 91, which would make it a record for the date.

Partly cloudy skies Sunday night with a stray storm around. Low: 65



A mix of sun and clouds for Monday. We have a 30% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Highs stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s through at least Wednesday or Thursday as near record heat continues. The heat finally should start breaking down by the very end of next week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!