Storm Team 11 Forecast: High clouds overnight – Partly cloudy and warm Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:
High clouds will pass over the area tonight with a low near 53 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 83 degrees. We could see a few pop-up showers or a thunderstorm across parts of southeast Kentucky.
Clouds will increase Saturday night with a low near 60 degrees.
Sunday will give way to partly cloudy and warm conditions along with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 85 degrees.
Have a great weekend!
