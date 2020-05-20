Storm Team 11 Forecast: Heavy rainfall possible Wednesday – Flood Watches remain in effect for some

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and rain overnight. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. Low 52.

An upper-level low pressure system continues to dominate the area and will do so through Friday. A Flood Watch remains in effect for western North Carolina and parts of Virginia as well as eastern Kentucky.

Cloudy and breezy conditions are forecast for Wednesday with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy with the potential for one to as much as three inches of rain from the Tri-Cities northwest into southwest Virginia. The mountains of North Carolina could see as much as three to five inches of rain through Thursday morning. The high will be chilly at 58 degrees.

Clouds and rain are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 49 degrees. The rain chance is 60%.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 73 degrees.

