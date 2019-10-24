Storm Team 11 Forecast: Frosty start Thursday followed by a comfortable afternoon

Tuesday's Ask Storm Team 11 question was: "How can I have frost on my plants when the thermometer outside my house reads 36 degrees?"

Frost is the process of ice crystals forming on a surface. The best conditions are when skies are clear and winds are calm. However, the air temperature doesn't necessarily need to be freezing, or at 32 degrees, for frost to form.

Many surfaces such as grass and metal can cool several degrees more than the air. The official temperature is measured about 5 feet off the ground.

That's why you may need to scrape your car's windshield or bring in sensitive plants when lows are in the mid to upper 30s.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!