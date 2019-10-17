Storm Team 11 Forecast: Frost Advisory for the region tonight!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Frost Advisory in effect for the region tonight. Clear skies and cold temperatures will allow for frost with a low near 34 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Friday with a high near 67.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 38 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Tropical moisture will surge north and northeast from the Gulf of Mexico. The high on Saturday will be near 67 degrees.

