Storm Team 11 Forecast: Flood Watch for North Carolina and parts of Virginia – Heavy rains in those areas with scattered showers for the Tri-Cities

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies with scattered showers across the Tri-Cities. Low 62.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday morning for the mountains of North Carolina and for parts of southwest Virginia. Locally heavy rains will be possible in these areas as the remnants of Bertha move to the north across our eastern counties. Two to four inches of rain will be possible with higher amounts in some areas.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Have a great night!