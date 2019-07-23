Storm Team 11 Forecast: Flash flooding threat continues overnight into Tuesday morning

Storm Team 11

Monday, July 22, 2019

Good evening,

Heavy showers and storms continue to move across the Tri-Cities area and will continue through tomorrow morning. We are watching the potential for some localized flooding. There is a Flash Flood Watch now in effect until 8 am Tuesday morning. Low: 67 degrees.

Tomorrow the rain will push out by around lunch time. We will gradually clear up as drier and cooler conditions filter in. High: 77 degrees.

Overnight Tuesday expect partly cloudy skies and much cooler conditions. Low: 55 degrees.

These very comfortable conditions will continue for the rest of the work week. We slowly warm back to near average temperatures in the mid 80s by the weekend.