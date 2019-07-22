Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8 am Tuesday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11

Monday, July 22, 2019

Good afternoon,

Heavy showers and storms continue to move across the Tri-Cities area and will continue through tomorrow morning. We are watching the potential for some localized flooding. There is a Flash Flood Watch now in effect until 8 am Tuesday morning. Low: 67 degrees.

Tomorrow the rain will push out by around lunch time. We will gradually clear up as drier and cooler conditions filter in. High: 77 degrees.

Overnight Tuesday expect partly cloudy skies and much cooler conditions. Low: 55 degrees.

These very comfortable conditions will continue for the rest of the work week. We slowly warm back to near average temperatures in the mid 80s by the weekend. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss